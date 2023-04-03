New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) IT major Tata Consultancy Services has bagged a deal from Norwegian government agency Bane NOR to enable secure access to its digital infrastructure to employees, partners and train operators, the company said on Monday.

Under the deal, TCS' teams based in Norway and across Europe will provide services spanning identity governance and administration (IGA), access management, identity lifecycle management and application management operations in a managed services model.

Bane NOR is responsible for maintaining, operating, and developing the Norwegian railway network.

"TCS proposed a thorough plan and process to support Bane NOR, and we are confident in our decision to award them the contract. They proved to be a right fit, and in particular TCS' ability to be a strategic partner...and holistic approach to IGA capabilities coupled with access to local and global resources demonstrated their capacity to meet Bane NOR's needs," Bane NOR, CISO, Tom Remberg said.

Bane NOR needed an end-to-end partner to better secure employees', partners', and train operators' access to business systems.

