New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) TD Power Systems on Thursday posted a nearly 49 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 29.89 crore in the December quarter, on the back of higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 247.92 crore in the quarter from Rs 205.65 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's board has appointed Rahul Matthan and Karl Olof Alexander Olsson as additional directors in the capacity of its non-executive Independent Directors for a term of 5 years, with effect from April 1, 2024, the filing said.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders, it added.

