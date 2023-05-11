New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The government has identified six priority areas like addressing technology gaps and low-cost financing in energy transition for discussion in the upcoming meeting of Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting (ETWG) next week.

The 3rd ETWG under India's G20 Presidency will be held from May 15 to 17 in Mumbai, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

The meeting will be chaired by Power Secretary Alok Kumar. MNRE Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj and Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena will also be part of the meeting.

"The six priority areas outlined under India's G20 Presidency include (i) Energy transition through addressing technology gaps (ii) Low-cost financing for energy transition (iii) Energy security and diversified supply chains (iv) Energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption (v) Fuels for future and (vi) Universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathway," the ministry said.

The discussions and deliberations in Mumbai will continue to build on the first two ETWG meetings held in Bengaluru and Gandhinagar to identify collective actions to promote equitable, shared and inclusive growth.

The fourth ETWG meeting will be held in Goa in July.

The three-day meeting will see over 100 delegates representing G20 member countries, special invitee countries and International Organisations such as International Energy Agency (IEA), Word Bank and World Energy Council India engaging in discussions and deliberation on priority areas.

