New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) IT company Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has engaged group firm Comviva to expand partnership with Vodafone Germany for digital transformation of its sales and customer experience processes.

As part of this multi-year engagement, Comviva will deliver a unified sales solution across mobile, fixed, cable and TV services businesses of Vodafone Germany.

The Tech Mahindra, Vodafone Germany contract has been in place since 2019 with focus on transforming assisted sales experience.

"We are grateful for the support and guidance of Vodafone Group as we embark on a new chapter in our digital journey, building the groundwork for the next generation of technology solutions on BlueMarble foundation," Tech Mahindra President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Manish Vyas said in a statement.

The expanded partnership will target transforming non-assisted digital sales channels and elevating the entire integrated buying experience, the statement said.

Vodafone Germany CIO Ulrich Irnich said that the new technology deployment shall help the company in aligning teams around a single view of the customer, with insights and activation capabilities that will make experiences even more seamless, connected and relevant.

"Our expanded partnership and choice of ODA-compliant cloud-native Comviva platform will enable us to enhance the customer experience even further, driving personalisation at scale and further optimising experience across online and in-store," Irnich said.

The BlueMarble platform was earlier with Tech Mahindra which now comes under Comviva.

The platform supports modular commerce, order management, customer care and partner management digital platform

"Today, customers use a variety of touchpoints to engage both digitally and offline and a unified integrated customer experience across all channels is paramount. Our partnership shall deliver a more comprehensive view of customer journeys and enhanced omnichannel experiences," Comviva Chief Executive Officer Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra said.

