Latur, Jan 1 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly attacking and killing a man over the latter's illicit affair with his mother in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

Ranjit Tanaji Mali (25) was found dead in a cowshed in Wadji village of Ausa tehsil on Saturday, an official said.

A case of murder was registered and during the probe, the police zeroed in on the teen, who allegedly attacked Mali with a sharp weapon and killed him while he was sleeping, he said.

The victim, a mild vendor, was having an affair with the boy's mother. The teen found out about the affair and hatched a plan to murder him, the official said.

