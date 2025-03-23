New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A teenage boy and girl were found hanging from a tree at Deer Park in the Hauz Khas area of south Delhi early on Sunday with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 6:31 am from a security guard of Deer Park about the bodies.

The boy, aged around 17 years, was dressed in a black T-shirt and blue jeans, while the girl, also approximately of the same age, was wearing a green dress, police said.

Investigators are trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased and the circumstances leading to the incident, an official said, adding no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Officials are examining CCTV footage and further investigation is underway, police added.

