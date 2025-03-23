Doha, March 23: Amit Gupta, an Indian national and senior executive at Tech Mahindra, has been detained by Qatari authorities for over three months. His family, based in Gujarat's Vadodara, is urging the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for intervention, claiming he has been falsely accused of data theft. The 47-year-old, who has worked in Doha for over a decade, was arrested on January 1 and is currently in the custody of Qatar’s State Security. The Indian Embassy in Qatar is in regular contact with his family, lawyer, and Qatari officials to resolve the matter.

Gupta's detention has raised significant concerns, with his family alleging that he has been wrongfully implicated. Despite his long tenure with Tech Mahindra, the exact charges against Gupta remain unclear. His wife has directly appealed to the PMO, while his father has reached out to Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, and local MP Hemang Joshi for assistance. "Our Embassy continues to provide all possible support and is closely following the case," said sources familiar with the matter.

Who is Amit Gupta?

Amit Gupta, a seasoned engineer from Vadodara, has been working in Qatar for over 10 years, serving as the Country Head of Tech Mahindra. On January 1, he was taken into custody by Qatar's state security, allegedly linked to an ongoing investigation. His family, particularly his mother, Pushpa Gupta, has travelled to Qatar, where they were only allowed to meet him once during their month-long stay, for just 30 minutes.

During their visit, they were shocked to learn that Amit had been denied food and water for 48 hours. His mother described the conditions as dire, claiming he is still being kept in confinement without proper care.

The Indian Embassy has been active in providing assistance, but Amit’s family remains distressed. They assert that the detention is unjust and that the case has shown no positive progress. BJP MP Hemang Joshi confirmed that the Ministry of External Affairs is working closely on the case and that they will approach the Qatari ambassador in Delhi to expedite the matter.

