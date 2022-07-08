Thane, Jul 8 (PTI) Three people who got stranded on the rocks in the middle of Chena river in Mira Bhayander in Thane district amid rains on Friday were rescued by local fire brigade personnel, an official said.

The three had gone for a swim and had climbed on to the boulders for safety as water engulfed them due to heavy rains, Chief Fire Officer Prakash Borade told PTI.

"Bhayander residents Sandeep Tripathi, Mannan Bawsar and Sourabh Patil, all in their early 20s, were rescued with the help of ropes," he added.

