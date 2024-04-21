New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) State-owned THDC India Ltd aims to make its coal-based power plant operational by September 2024, marking an entry into the domestic thermal energy sector, a top company official said.

THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) is setting up a 1,320 megawatt (2X660 MW) Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) at Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the official said in reply to a query about the company's plans of setting up coal-based capacities.

At present, the Uttarakhand-based entity has an installed power generation capacity of around 1,587 MW, of which 1,424 MW is hydro, 113 MW wind and 50 MW solar.

When asked about the timeline of the project, the official said "The work is going on in full swing. We are confident of making the first unit of 660 MW operational by September this year and the second unit operational by March 2025. It is a project of around Rs 12,000 crore."

Till January 2024, a sum of Rs 9,428.30 crore has been spent on the Khurja Super Thermal Power Plant (KSTPP), the company official said, adding that around 85 per cent of the work has been completed.

The company is in the process of implementing a environment-friendly carbon capture technique at the Khurja STPP, which will capture the Co2 emissions, the official added.

Sharing the details of the project, the official further said the foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, 2019. The project spreads over an area of 1,200.843 acres.

It is an integrated coal-based thermal power plant with linkage of operational Amelia coal mine located at Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

Once completed, the plant will generate 9,264 million units (MUs) of power annually corresponding to 85 per cent plant load factor (PLF).

As per allocation of power by the Ministry of Power, 64.7 per cent of the power generated (854 MW) is to be supplied to UP and balance to other beneficiaries.

On the status of the project, the official said, "Recently, a milestone was achieved towards the commissioning of Khurja STPP with the engine rolling on railway siding (downline) from Danwar station to the plant yard. It will allow receiving coal rakes from Amelia coal mines to Khurja STPP through Danwar station."

Several other project related works like boiler light up of Unit 1, and aux boiler light up etc. have been achieved as per schedule, he added.

