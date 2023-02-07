New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Ramco Cements on Tuesday reported a 31.93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.21 crore for the third quarter that ended on December 31, 2022, on account of a rise in fuel prices.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 75.24 crore in the October-December period a year ago, The Ramco Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Adani Group Crisis: Seven Adani Stocks Faced Regulatory Surveillance Since 2019 for Price Rise and Fall, Other Issues, Says Market Data.

However, its total income was up 29.61 per cent to Rs 2,020.37 crore as against Rs 1,558.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This increase was led by growth in sales volume.

"During Q3 of FY23, the sale of cement is 3.57 million tonnes, compared to 3.01 million tonnes in the Q3 of FY22 with a growth of 19 per cent," the company said in its earning statement.

Also Read | K Satyanarayana Raju Appointed As New MD and CEO of Canara Bank.

According to the company, despite an improvement in the average price of cement during the quarter, it could not cover the cost increase since the pet coke/coal prices remain at elevated levels.

Total expenses in the quarter were Rs 1,925.61 crore, up 32.94 per cent from the year-ago period.

On the demand outlook, it said the current demand for cement is good.

"The cement demand in the medium term is also encouraging in view of promising factors like a good monsoon, water levels in reservoirs, focus on infra spend by the government and upcoming elections," it said.

Shares of The Ramco Cements on Tuesday settled at Rs 701.10 apiece on BSE, up 2.57 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)