Gurugram, Feb 28 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man while he was walking home from MG road to Kushboo chowk, here, after work, police said on Wednesday.

Station House Officer, DLF phase 3, Inspector Balraj Yadav and Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar of cyber cell conducted a joint operation to nab the robbers, identified as Ranjay Das (30), Surender (26) and Sanjeet (19) -- all three hailing from Bihar's Supaul district.

The robbery was held on the night of February 4. According to the complainant, four youths overpowered him and took his laptop, its charger, mobile phone and tiffin box, police said.

Following this, the victim filed a complaint at the DLF Phase 3 police station on February 6 and a case was registered, an official said.

While Das was arrested on February 24 from Bihar, Surender was arrested on February 25 and Sanjeet was arrested on February 26 from Gurugram's sector 17, police said.

"The accused confessed to the robbery. A case of theft was found registered against Das at the New Colony, Gurugram police station. We have recovered the stolen laptop, mobile, among other things from their possession and are questioning them after taking them on police remand", said police spokesperson Sudhir Kumar.

