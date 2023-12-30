Thane, Dec 30 (PTI) Three persons were arrested from two locations in Thane district of Maharashtra and banned drugs, including Mephedrone, estimated to be worth Rs 10.74 lakh seized from them, police said on Saturday.

Anti-Narcotic Cell officials nabbed two men, both residents of Thane city, near the civil hospital on Thursday night and seized drugs estimated to be worth R.7.88 lakh from their possession, an official said, adding that another man was held from Mumbra.

A total of 109 grams of drugs were recovered from the trio.

Two FIRs were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

