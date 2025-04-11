Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 11 (PTI) Three members of a family died after sustaining severe burn injuries in a fire that broke out in their house at Erumeli in this central Kerala district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Sathyapalan (56), his wife Sreeja (48), and their daughter Anjali (26), residents of Kanakappalam, Erumeli, according to Kottayam Government Medical College sources.

Police said that Sreeja died in the blaze while the others were rushed to Kottayam Government Medical College.

However, the hospital authorities said the two succumbed to their injuries later in the evening while undergoing treatment at Medical College Hospital.

Their son Akhilesh aka Unnikuttan (24), also sustained severe burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, sources added.

The fire occurred around 1 pm, according to the police.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is underway, they added.

A case has been registered, police said.

