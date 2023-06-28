Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) The Haryana government is setting up three multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) under the Bharatmala Pariyojana highway projects to boost logistics infrastructure, the state chief secretary said on Wednesday.

During a review meeting on the progress of developing multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) in the state, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state government is identifying two suitable land parcels in the Palwal district and one in the Ambala district.

"This initiative will significantly enhance the logistics capabilities of the state, driving economic growth and attracting investments,” said the chief secretary in a statement here.

Kaushal further directed the officers to expedite the process while engaging in discussions with the Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) to finalise the project.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has identified 35 strategic locations across India for the development of MMLPs as part of the national corridors efficiency improvement component of Bharatmala Pariyojana highways projects.

In line with this initiative, the National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a 100 per cent owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) of NHAI, has been entrusted with the task of developing MMLPs at these 35 locations, including three in Haryana.

The primary objective of these MMLPs is to facilitate seamless inter-modal freight movement by integrating various modes of transportation.

They will serve as hubs for freight aggregation and distribution, enabling efficient movement of goods across the country.

MMLPs will offer state-of-the-art storage and warehousing solutions, along with value-added services like custom clearances and IT services, to cater to the diverse needs of logistics stakeholders.

