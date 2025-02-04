New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported over twofold rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 8.42 crore for December quarter, helped by increased deliveries.

It had posted Rs 3.68 crore profit after tax (PAT) for the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total revenues increased over threefold to Rs 160.46 crore from Rs 51.95 crore in October-December FY24.

Delivery volumes expanded by 27.8 per cent to 16,711 TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units) in Q3 FY25, compared to 13,071 TEUs in Q3 FY24. Air transport volumes also more than doubled to 95,290 kilogram as opposed to 43,396 kilogram in Q3 FY24.

CMD Harpreet Singh Malhotra said during the period, the company entered into strategic partnerships with government organizations like HPCL, BHEL and BEML.

"With an in-principle approval to raise Rs 400 crore and a clear roadmap for accelerated growth, Tiger Logistics is well-positioned for continued success and innovation," he said.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd is a leading logistics player with expertise in handling import and export of cargo and projects.

