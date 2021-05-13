New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Music record label Tips Industries on Thursday announced a music licensing deal with Google's new YouTube Service 'Shorts'.

YouTube Shorts is the latest short-video service offering by Google which allows users, creators and artists to create short video content.

"As part of this deal, Tips will license its large catalogue to YouTube platform allowing the huge Indian Diaspora across the world to create content inspired its ever popular and superhit music library in diverse Indian languages," Tips said in a statement.

Tips Industries chairman and managing director Kumar Taurani said this partnership will open possibilities for creators and users to explore their creativity.

In December last year, Tips Industries announced a global deal with social media giant Facebook to license its music for videos and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram.

