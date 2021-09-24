New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) TMT maker Shyam Steel on Friday said the company has expanded its presence in central, western and southern parts of the country.

"Shyam Steel is a known player in retail markets of eastern, northeastern and northern markets," the company said in a statement.

Its TMT rebar, which comes with the brand name Shyam FlexiStrong, will now be available to house builders of central, western and southern India, the Kolkata-based company said.

The company also plans to appoint a team of around 500 distributors, dealers and retailers across each of these states, Shyam Steel said.

According to the statement, the company currently has an established network of over 6,000 distributors, dealers and retailers.

Shyam Steel Director Suket Beriwal said, "We are excited about our entry into the central, western and southern states. With more than six decades of experience and goodwill, we are confident of a positive response from the homebuilders of these states." HRS hrs

