Coimbatore (TN), Oct 23 (PTI) The Hindu Munnani on Sunday urged the police to carry out a detailed inquiry into the car explosion in a communally sensitive area in the city.

Speaking to reporters here, Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara Subramaniam said police should look whether it was part of a conspirary to create riots in the city or an mere accident.

A detailed inquiry would clear the doubts of the people, he added.

One person was charred to death when a gas cylinder in a car in which he was travelling exploded near the Kottai Easwaran Temple and all the shops in the vicinity were closed and a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area.

Being a communally sensitive area, a tense situation prevailed in the Ukkadam locality where the explosion happened in the early hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, BJP Coimbatore District president Uttama Ramasamy appealed to the people particularly, the party cadres to remain calm and cooperate with police to bring out the truth behind the explosion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)