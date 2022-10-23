Delhi, October 23: The Shivaji College under the University of Delhi is inviting applications for Assistant Professor posts. The application process is underway and the last date to apply for the same is November 7 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement. NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 634 Medical Officers Posts at nhm.punjab.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Last Date and Other Details Here.

Interested candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 101 vacancies of Assistant Professor vacancies.

How to Apply for DU Recruitment 2022:

Go to the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on 'Recruitment'

Fill the application form and upload the documents

Pay the application fee

Submit your application form

Download the application form and print it out for future reference.

Application Fee for DU Recruitment 2022:

Candidates from UR/OBC/EWS category: Rs. 500

Women, SC, ST, or PwBD candidates are exempted.

Vacancy Details for DU Recruitment 2022:

Biochemistry: 3

Botany: 5

Chemistry: 10

Commerce: 12

Computer Science: 4

Economics: 5

English: 4

Environmental Science: 2

Geography: 5

Hindi: 7

History: 4

Mathematics: 6

Physical Education: 1

Physics: 12

Political Science: 10

Sanskrit: 2

Sociology:1

Zoology: 8

Candidates must note that the application process is underway and the last date to apply for the same is November 7. For more details please visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

