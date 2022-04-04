Coimbatore (TN), Apr 4 (PTI) Expressing concern over declining prices of shallots, farmers on Monday sold them for Rs 1 per kg to the public at the district collectorate here, seeking attention of the administration for its immediate intervention in stemming the fall.

The ryots affiliated to Tamil Nadu Farmers Union came to the collectorate here to submit a petition in this regard for redressal.

Union president S Palanisamy said the farmers on the outskirts of the city are harvesting four to five tonnes of shallots per acre in 65 to 70 days, with a production cost of Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 per acre.

However, the prices declined to Rs 8 from Rs 12 per kg over the last two months, placing the farmers in hardship and without any proper returns on their investment, he said.

Stating that shallots are also arriving at the market yards from the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, he said nearly one lakh tonnes of shallots are lying across 25,000 acres.

Considering the plight of the farmers, both the Centre and the state government should procure the shallots at a minimum price of Rs 50 per kg and sell it in the market, Palanisamy said.

