Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday said he has discussed issues concerning ex-servicemen with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Called on Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Thiru Rajnath Singh, discussed the issues concerning Ex Servicemen and their families in Tamil Nadu."

Also Read | What Is Fake Accounting Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai-Based Chartered Accountant Loses INR 1.64 Crore to Jodhpur Youth in Financial Scam.

"Raksha Mantri has always been forthcoming in support of our Ex Servicemen and their families. On behalf of the Ex Servicemen of Tamil Nadu and their families I thanked him for the various welfare initiatives taken by the Government of India for them," the Raj Bhavan's official 'X' handle quoted Ravi as saying.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)