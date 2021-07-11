Chennai, July 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday hailed medical professionals as saviours and described the profession as 'noble.'

In his address at the inauguration of Sankara Rural Medical Centre organised by Shri Sankara Kripa Educational and Medical Trust at Thandalam in nearby Tiruvallur district, he also request the people of Tamil Nadu to follow the government guidelines on Covid-19 'scrupulously.'

"...the members of the medical profession are not merely doctors. To the patient they are saviours and the pain- relieving messiahs. The medical profession is a noble profession," Purohit said.

Recalling the words of famous French philosopher Voltaire, he said "those who are occupied in the restoration of health to others, by the joint exertion of skill and humanity, are above all the great of the earth. They even partake of divinity, since to preserve and renew is almost as noble as to create."

Purohit further said our country has a great and glorious past in medical education and medical sciences.

"Sushruta, Jivaka Kumarabhacca, and Charaka were famous medical experts who showed the world how to treat diseases and illnesses. At a time when surgeries in England were done primitively, the most complex surgeries were being performed in India by well trained surgeons," he said.

Purohit particularly recalled the skills of Sushruta, saying "he is credited with performing advanced surgeries, including plastic and reconstructive surgery."

