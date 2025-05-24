Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), May 24 (PTI) Famous spots in this hilly tourist attraction have been closed following the IMD issuing a 'red alert,' indicating heavy rains, officials said.

With the region receiving heavy rainfall, the decision to close down these spots was taken to ensure tourists' safety, they said.

The Boat House, Dottabetta peak, pine forest and others, where tourists flock in good numbers, have been closed, they said.

Senior officials inspected the precautionary measures in place.

Meanwhile, 60 trees were uprooted on the Ooty-Coonoor Road, while electric polls fell down in 14 locations, all of which were being cleared by the concerned agencies.

The downpour further brought down the temperature, forcing people to set bonfires to keep them warm.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the region. Such an alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

Udhagamandalam is popularly known as Ooty.

