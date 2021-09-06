Agartala, Sept 6 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday launched a helpline to receive and fast track addressal of citizens' grievances.

The helpline, which has code number 1905, is a dedicated call center where citizens will be able to call to record their grievances. The helpline will then refer it to the concerned departments through integrated task monitoring system, officials said.

The departmental nodal officer will receive citizen's grievance tasks from the CM helpline and he will take necessary action to address them or transfer it to field level officers for its addressal in a time bound manner, they said.

After launching the helpline, Deb said in the social media “This helpline will connect me directly with the people of Tripura and I am sure I will be just a call away from solving all their problems.”

Explaining the modus operandi, the officials said that Once the citizen's grievance has been addressed it will be updated in the CM Helpline and the supervisor will call up the person and inform him/her of the action taken by the department. If the person is satisfied with the action the call will be closed, but if he/she is not the grievance will be resent to the department concerned for necessary action within the stipulated time.

The citizen grievance redressal through helpline will be regularly monitored by the chief minister's office.

Deb in his address after the inauguration said the government had earlier launched the Jagaran Tripura app through which citizens can get information about various schemes of the Centre and the state. 193 schemes are on board of this app, he said.

Deb said under the CM Yuva Communication scheme, the government gave 7,274 mobile phones to final year of graduation students in 2020. The number of mobile phones to be given away will increase this year.

The CM Helpline is integrated with the emergency response support system (ERSS) of the police department. In case of any emergency call, the CM Helpline will transfer the call immediately to the ERSS and will follow it up, the officials said.

The citizens will be able to contact the CM Helpline from 8 AM to 8 PM on all working days. It will be later upgraded to a 24X7 toll free helpline number based on the people's response. Dedicated manpower would be hired for smooth operation of the helpline, they said.

The helpline will also provide citizens the opportunity to ask questions, to collect information, submit suggestions and feedback for the government to improve and receive and respond to latest announcements of the Government. The helpline will also provide information regarding different schemes and new initiatives of the state government.

