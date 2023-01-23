New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Triveni Turbine on Monday posted an over 47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.60 crore for the December quarter, helped by higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 35.67 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, showed a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 337.70 crore in the quarter from Rs 233.52 crore in the same period a year ago.

