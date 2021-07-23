Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) The turnaround in the power transmission and distribution sector in the past one year in Jammu and Kashmir has helped in achieving reliable, quality, and sustainable electricity supply, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday as he dedicated seven power infrastructure projects worth Rs 10.11 crore to the public.

The new projects inaugurated by Sinha target four districts of the Kashmir Valley – Pulwama, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Budgam – and would benefit 30,400 households.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said the UT's power sector had not seen any development for the past three decades, and further strengthening of the infrastructure will help the government's aim of providing uninterrupted supply to households even in the rural areas.

"The turnaround in the power transmission and distribution sector in the past one year in Jammu & Kashmir has helped in achieving reliable, quality, and sustainable electricity supply," he said.

The lieutenant governor (L-G) said that hardly any work was done in the past three decades to strengthen the power infrastructure in the J&K UT and the administration inherited a plethora of problems confronting the power generation, transmission, and distribution sectors.

"But, we are determined for a time-bound solution to the problems. Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated to transform the power infrastructure and I am certain with a pragmatic approach, we will be able to mitigate the challenges of this sector," the L-G said.

He added that the government is incurring huge losses in the power sector because people are not paying their bills.

"No government can provide reliable power unless citizens decide to pay. It is my humble appeal to the people to pay power bills. It is in the interest of UT," he said.

Sinha advised the power department functionaries to incorporate public opinion in the planning and execution of the initiatives aimed at increasing revenue realisation.

Reiterating the directions passed in previous meetings, the L-G directed the power department to complete the work on unique identification numbers for transformers on priority. HRS hrs

