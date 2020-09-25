Hazaribag, Sep 25 (PTI) A tusker has killed another woman in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.

According to police, the woman identified as Parvati Devi of Nawadhi village was sitting outside her house when the tusker, which has got separated from its herd, trampled her to death.

Local people who heard the screams of the woman rushed to the spot and took her to Bishnugarh hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bishnugarh, Om Prakash said on Thursday.

The same tusker on Monday had trampled to death another woman in the same area.

The villagers alleged that despite their complaint no team from forest department took any steps to drive away the tusker. The villagers also alleged that besides killing two women the elephants have destroyed standing kharif crops of maize, rice and other food grains.

Meanwhile, the Regional Chief Conservator of Forest, Hazaribag range, Sanjeev Kumar told PTI that after the death of two women by a tusker in Bishnugarh, the department has taken measures to drive away the herd of wild jumbos and the tusker.

He said the Forest department has received information that the tusker and other members of the herd have reached Dumri in Giridih district.

The regional chief conservator of forest said that steps are being taken to handover compensation of Rs four lakh each to the next of kin of the two women killed by the tusker.

