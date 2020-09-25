Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health continues to remain critical and his good friend and actor Kamal Haasan has no positive update on his health. The Indian star earlier visited the singer at MGM Healthcare where's he currently admitted in an ICU ward. It's been 50 days since the singer is taking treatment in the hospital and while we read reports of his recovery earlier, a new health update published by the hospital stated that his condition has deteriorated further. SP Balasubramanyam Health Update: Singer Placed on Maximum Life Support After Condition Deteriorates, Fans Pray For His Quick Recovery (View Tweets).

Post his visit, Kamal Haasan in his interaction with media said, "Life-saving machines are functioning. They (family) are all praying. Can’t say that he is doing well. He is critical." It was on September 22 when his son, SP Charan said that his father was continuing with his steady process and is getting better with each day. However, the new health update released by the hospital read, “His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition." Salman Khan Prays for SP Balasubrahmanyam's Speedy Recovery, Says 'Thank You for Every Song You Sang for Me' (Read Tweet).

Check Out Kamal Haasan's Media Interaction

It was in early August when SP Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for COVID-19. Though he was advised home quarantine, he decided to get admitted for the safety of his family members. His fans all over are currently praying for his speedy recovery and we hope to hear a positive update very soon.

