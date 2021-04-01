New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported total sales of 3,22,683 units in March.

The company had sold 1,44,739 units in March 2020, when sales were impacted by the lockdown due to COVID-19.

The total two-wheelers sales were at 3,07,437 units in March 2021. It was 1,33,988 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheelers sales were at 2,02,155 units last month. It was at 94,103 units in March 2020.

Motorcycle sales stood at 1,57,294 units in March. It was at 66,673 units in March 2020. Scooter sales were at 1,04,513 units last month. It was at 34,191 units in March 2020, the company said.

Three-wheeler sales were at 15,246 units last month. It was at 10,751 units a year ago.

Total exports stood at 1,19,422 units in March 2021, as against 50,197 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports were at 1,05,282 units last month. It was at 39,885 units in March 2020.

TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said, "Over the past months, we have witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation. We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products".

He further said investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for the company in the next phase of its growth and transformation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)