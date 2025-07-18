Chennai, Jul 18 (PTI) Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has rolled out its highly popular motorcycle 2025 Apache RTR 310 cc with 'performance-focused' upgrade and along with providing 'Built-to-Order' feature to customers, the company said on Friday.

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR Base variant has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,39,990, while the top variant at Rs 2.57 lakh.

The Built to Order motorcycle is priced from Rs 2.75 lakh onwards and it would be available in major metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the city-headquartered company said in a company statement on Friday.

Some of the new features that are included in the motorcycle are OBD2B-compliant, USD 43 dia front suspension, sequential turn signal Lamp, hand guards, transparent clutch cover, drag torque control, and three new colour options.

The OBD2B compliance refers to on-board diagnostics systems conforming to stricter emission norms. The motorcycle delivers a peak power at 35.6PS at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of torque at 6,650 rpm, the company said.

Commenting on the launch, TVS Motor Head-Business Premium Vimal Sumbly said, "The TVS Apache RTR 310 has been a trendsetter in the naked sports segment since its debut. With the 2025 edition, we are building on its bold legacy by integrating future-ready tech, intuitive digital interfaces, standout styling, and rider safety."

"This refreshed freestyler reflects the new era of motorcycling, one that is connected, customisable and committed to sustainability. We are proud to bring this upgraded experience to our community of TVS Apache riders who live to push boundaries every day," he added.

