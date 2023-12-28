Ambala (Haryana), Dec 28 (PTI) In a setback to the AAP in Haryana, two of its senior leaders have quit the party, sources said on Thursday.

Nirmal Singh, a former minister and the AAP's national joint secretary, and Chitra Sarwara -- a vice-president in the party's Haryana unit -- have submitted their resignations, they said.

The two leaders' resignations come before next year's assembly elections in the state and the Lok Sabha polls.

Singh and his daughter Sarwara joined the AAP about a year-and-a-half ago.

The sources said that while both cited "personal reasons" in their resignation letters sent to the AAP's Haryana chief Sushil Gupta, both Singh and Sarwara are set to join the Congress in the coming weeks.

They had earlier been with the Congress before quitting the party.

