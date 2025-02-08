Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) Two men with alleged criminal records were arrested following a shootout here on Saturday evening, police said.

One of the accused, Daljot Singh alias "Daljot Punjabi", was injured in the encounter and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, a police officer said.

Based on a tip-off, notorious criminals Daljot Singh and Aman Singh alias "Anu," were intercepted while the they were en route to Jammu from Samba with the intention of committing a heinous crime, he said.

A special checkpoint was set up on the Ring Road and the two, travelling in an SUV, were signalled to stop. However, they opened fire, prompting retaliatory action by the police, the officer said.

Daljot Singh was injured in the exchange of fire and was subsequently arrested along with his associate, he added.

