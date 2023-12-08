New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two Haryana-based sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang for allegedly being involved in a firing incident outside the residence of a former Punjab MLA, officials said on Friday.

Police have arrested Sonipat resident Aakash (23) and Charkhi Dadri resident Nitesh (19) for firing more than eight rounds of bullets outside the Delhi house of Deep Malhotra, a former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Punjab's Faridkot.

Two pistols, six live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

Police said that Aakash was found to have been previously involved in three different criminal cases.

"On December 3, two armed assailants fired at the main gate of the house of a former MLA at west Punjabi Bagh area,” Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Yadav said several teams of Delhi police rushed to the spot and recovered four empty cartridges near the main gate of the house.

“An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered and an investigation has been launched," he said.

The former MLA, who is engaged in liquor trade in Punjab, was getting threatening messages on his WhatsApp account and extortion money had been demanded from him, police said.

"During investigation, we got to know that earlier two of his Punjab-based liquor shops were set ablaze by the members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang. Punjab police had registered an FIR in this regard.

“The crime team began its investigation and analysed CCTV footage of the incident, which led the police to identify the gangsters," said the Special CP.

Police said Aakash, who was traced in Sonipat, was arrested from Bhatgaon, who confessed his involvement in the firing incident during interrogation.

Aakash disclosed the identity of the other accused Nitesh who was then arrested from his village, police said.

During interrogation, Akash revealed that when he was in jail in an attempt to murder case in Haryana, he met members of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Yadav said.

The officer said that Aakash joined the gang and was getting instructions from Brar through social media applications.

Yadav said that since the former MLA was not paying extortion money, Aakash and Nitesh were tasked with firing “indiscriminately” outside his house “to spread terror in the business community”.

Aakash has been involved in four different criminal cases, including attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, police said.

Nitesh had some personal enmity with some people in his village, so he joined the Bishnoi-Brar gang, they said.

"These gang leaders target juveniles mainly from the rural areas of Haryana, Rajasthan or Delhi in the 15-20 age group,” Yadav said.

Most such youth are immature and lured just by the idea of becoming gangsters, he added.

