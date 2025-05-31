Deoria (UP), May 31 (PTI) Two people riding a motorcycle died after being hit by an unknown vehicle in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, an unknown vehicle hit a motorcycle near Pahana on Rudrapur road in Gauri Bazar police station area around 10 pm on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Vinay (25) and Ramayan (42), police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

