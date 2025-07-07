Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) Two notorious criminals wanted in multiple cases were arrested in Jaipur in two separate operations by a Jodhpur police team, officials said Monday.

IG Jodhpur Vikas Kumar said that Vishnu Thekedar, who was allegedly absconding for the last two years after a murder, was arrested while a suspected drug smuggler Bhairulal was apprehended in the last two days.

Thekedar, carrying a cash reward of Rs 40,000, was arrested from Jaipur's Johari Bazar while Bhairulal, carrying cash reward of Rs 25000, was caught at Phulera junction.

Bhairulal was returning after visiting Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar. He reached Phulera from Ringas and was waiting for a train when the Jodhpur Range's cycloner team caught him, he said.

