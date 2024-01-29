Saharanpur (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A speeding car mowed down two women on the Delhi-Yamunotri highway here on Monday while they were walking home after collecting animal feed, police said.

The two women were hurled several feet in the air due to the collision and then run over, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

Jain said the incident occurred in the Rampur Maniharan area near Janheda Samaspur in the district. The victims were identified as Snehlata (48) and Sushila (40).

The family members of the two women and other villagers demanded the arrest of the car driver, the police officer said.

A case has been registered and an investigation launched, Jain said, adding that efforts were on to nab the driver.

