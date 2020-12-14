New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Ride hailing major Uber on Monday said its Uber Eats' engineering team in Hyderabad is leading innovations in the key global markets of Japan and Belgium to ensure integration of payment wallets into the app.

The first wallet to be added as a payment option in Japan was LINE Pay, which was soon followed by the integration of PayPay - now the largest wallet in Japan by volume of payments, a statement said.

The integration also allows eaters in Japan to place orders through Uber Eats directly from the PayPay app, making it the first time Uber Eats has been positioned as a mini app within another app.

The team also gave eaters in Belgium the option of paying for their orders through Bancontact, the country's leading payment method and the market leader for electronic payments, the statement said.

Uber Eats' engineering team works on a global mandate, with key markets being served by the team including the US, Canada, Belgium, and Japan.

* MeMe Live clocks over 11 mn downloads

Live streaming app MeMe Live on Monday said its userbase has crossed 11 million as of November 2020.

With the COVID-19 pandemic triggering some profound changes around the world, live streaming products have set a new trend for people to stream and make friends, and MeMe Live has emerged as the most preferred destination for Gen'Y and Gen'Z, a statement said.

The platform has partnered with more than 500 agencies and over 7,000 broadcasters, it added.

* Y Viswanatha Gowd takes charge as COO of LIC HFL

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LIC HFL) on Monday said Y Viswanatha Gowd has assumed charge as its chief operating officer (COO).

Prior to this, he was regional manager of LIC HFL's south eastern region since 2017, a release said.

He had joined LIC of India as a direct recruit officer in 1988.

