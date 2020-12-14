Anthony Mackie is an android soldier in the upcoming Netflix original film, Outside the Wire. The studio has built confidence with actioners like Extraction and The Old Guard, a fact that it flaunts in the promo of the new film. From the first look, Outside the Wire looks like a delight. Action fans might just have found something to look forward to in January 2020. Mackie also plays the role of Falcon in the MCU, where he gets to don a super suit. Here's the superpower is built inside of him. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Trailer Shows Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Indulging in Bromance, But We Wonder Where Is Captain America's Shield? (Watch Video).

"He is different than us," a character utters, as Mackie launches into some insane action stunts and well-choreographed fight sequences. Damson Idris also stars in the film as Mackie's subordinate, who is set to learn the ropes of the trade. Umm...reminds us a little of The Old Guard. The Ogun: Anthony Mackie to Star in and Produce Netflix's Action-Thriller.

Watch The Trailer for Outside The Wire Here:

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Set in the very near future, a disgraced drone pilot (Damson Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer (Anthony Mackie) tasked to locate a doomsday device before insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Hafstrom."

“It’s this kind of close, future around the corner story, I’ve always liked,” Håfström told Polygon. "Certain aspects of the story were things that we hadn’t seen yet but that we could sort of imagine if we just took today’s technology and pushed it a little bit more forward 20, 30 years or so." We are looking forward to this action bonanza!

