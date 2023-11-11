Dehradun, Nov 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met his three predecessors on Saturday and greeted them on the eve of Diwali.

Dhami met former chief ministers Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat at their residences and presented each with a bouquet.

Koshyari, who also served as the governor of Maharashtra, is considered to be Dhami's political mentor.

Tirath Singh Rawat is Dhami's immediate predecessor. He succeeded Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was removed just before completing four years in office.

