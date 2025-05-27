Dehradun, May 26 (PTI) Two persons, including a tourist from Delhi, were killed when a tree fell from a mountain on Monday in a waterfall located in Chakrata area of ??Dehradun district, police said.

The incident happened this evening at the tourist spot 'Tiger Fall' when the victims were taking a bath in the waterfall, they said.

The deceased were identified as Alka Anand (55) of Delhi and Geetram Joshi (38) of Chakrata, police said.

