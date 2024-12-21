Dehradun, Dec 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand will have its own pavilion at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The mela authority has allotted a 40,000 square feet area free of cost to the state in Kailashpuri Marg (Sector 7), Eastern Track, for the purpose, according to an official release here.

The Uttarakhand pavilion will showcase to the pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh the state's rich culture.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had requested the Uttar Pradesh government to allocate a separate land parcel for the Uttarakhand pavilion.

Dhami expressed gratitude to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for accepting his request.

The Maha Kumbh will commence on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Purnima and conclude on February 26 on Mahashivratri.

