New Delhi, February 7: A 33-year-old undertrial prisoner of Tihar jail died during treatment at Deen Dayal Hospital (DDU), police said on Wednesday. Gurdeep Singh alias Gora had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since February 1 after falling unconscious in jail number 3, said an officer. Delhi: Undertrial Prisoner Dies After Consuming Unknown Substance at Mandoli Jail

Gurdeep Singh was arrested in a case of theft in Vikaspuri and sent to Tihar jail on Jan 29, the officer said. The officer said Gora was previously involved in 11 cases of theft and Arms Act in Hari Nagar and Vikaspuri. Bihar Shocker: Undertrial Prisoner Shot Dead While Being Escorted By Police To Danapur Court in Patna, Two Accused Arrested (Watch Video)

The prison authorities have ordered an inquiry into the cause of the death and also informed the family members.

