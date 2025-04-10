Mumbai, April 10: As extradition proceedings near completion, prison authorities in Delhi have begun preparations to house Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in a fortified unit within Tihar Jail. Sources familiar with the matter said that Rana, currently in U.S. custody, will be placed under tight security once he arrives in India. The prison administration has identified a high-risk ward suited for individuals involved in sensitive cases. The final decision on his placement will be made in accordance with judicial instructions.

According to officials, a multi-agency Indian team has traveled to the United States to escort him back.​The 2008 Mumbai attacks, also known as 26/11, were a series of coordinated terrorist assaults that occurred from November 26 to 29, 2008, in Mumbai, India. Ten members of the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out 12 shooting and bombing attacks across the city, targeting prime locations. Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Amit Shah Says Extradition of Key Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks ‘A Major Diplomatic Win for Narendra Modi Government’.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana is a Pakistani-born Canadian national and former military doctor who later became a businessman based in the United States. He came under global scrutiny for his close ties with David Coleman Headley, a key planner of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Rana ran an immigration services firm in Chicago, which authorities believe was used to facilitate terror-related travel for Headley. While he was convicted in the U.S. for supporting a planned attack on a Danish newspaper, he was acquitted of direct involvement in the Mumbai case at that time. Tahawwur Rana, Accused of Plotting 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, Likely to Be Lodged in High-Security Ward of Tihar Jail After Reaching India (Watch Video).

However, Indian investigators have named him as a co-conspirator in the 26/11 attacks, accusing him of helping orchestrate reconnaissance missions for Lashkar-e-Taiba with the support of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI. Following years of legal battles, a US court cleared his extradition to India, where he will now face charges related to the deadly terror plot.

What Lies Ahead for Him?

Tahawwur Rana is set to be brought before a special NIA court in Delhi, where the agency will likely seek his custodial interrogation. His initial days in India will be under the National Investigation Agency’s supervision, which plans to confront him with critical evidence linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Investigators hope Rana’s questioning could reveal new connections to Pakistani state involvement. Depending on the court's directive, he may be lodged in Tihar Jail’s high-security ward. India has assured the U.S. of humane treatment, a fair trial, and secure detention as part of the extradition agreement.

