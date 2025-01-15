Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Union minister Virendra Kumar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a centre for skill development of persons with disabilities (PwDs) to be built at a cost of Rs 30 crore in the Jamdoli area of Jaipur.

After inaugurating a temporary campus of the Integrated Skill Development Rehabilitation and Divyangjan Empowerment Regional Centre, Kumar said it will create new employment opportunities for PwDs.

Addressing a programme organised for the ceremony, the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment added that the Centre and BJP-led state government is committed to socio-economic empowerment of all sections of the society.

In line with the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' slogan, there should be a collective effort to make the country self-reliant so that India can become a developed nation by 2047, he said in a statement.

Kumar thanked the Rajasthan government for allocating 2.5 acres of land in the Social Justice Complex in Jamdoli to construct the Composite Regional Centre (CRC).

Rehabilitation needs of PwDs and other needy beneficiaries of Rajasthan will be handled at the CRC, he said.

Referring to 22 Divya Kala Melas organised across the country, the minister said they will empower PwDs through these fairs. PwDs are getting an opportunity to show their talent as well as become economically empowered, he said.

