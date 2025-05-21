New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Auto components maker Uno Minda Ltd on Wednesday reported a 4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 289.24 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, impacted by exceptional item gains in the year-ago period.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 301.72 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Uno Minda Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 4,528.32 crore as against Rs 3,794.02 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company had registered an exceptional gain of Rs 26.62 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 4,207.1 crore compared to Rs 3,501.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board has approved and declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, Uno Minda said.

In 2024-25 fiscal, consolidated net profit was at Rs 1,020.57 crore as against Rs 924.71 crore in 2023-24, the company said.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 stood at Rs 16,774.61 crore as compared to Rs 14,030.89 crore in FY24, it added.

"We continue to deliver strong quarterly and annual performance, with full-year revenue growing by 20 per cent. This growth was broad-based across key segments such as switches, lighting, alloy wheels, and emerging technologies like sensors, ADAS, and EV products, and was further supported by the successful commissioning of four major expansion projects," Uno Minda Group CFO Sunil Bohra said.

Looking ahead, he said, "With around 12 new capacity expansion projects currently underway, we remain confident in sustaining our growth momentum and creating long-term value."

Uno Minda said its board considered to take enabling authorisation from shareholders for fundraising up to Rs 2,500 crore through the issue of securities, including foreign currency convertible bonds and other financial instruments by way of a public or private placement, including QIP in one or more tranches, during one year from the date of passing of special resolution by shareholders.

The fund is to be utilised for the company's growth strategy and to augment the long-term resources to meet funding requirements of business activities and general corporate and other purposes, the filing said.

The board has also approved consolidation and shifting of two-wheeler lighting manufacturing plants located at Bahadurgarh and Sonipat to a new location at Kharkhoda, Haryana.

The new manufacturing facility is being set up to meet the continuous increase in the demand from OEMs and will also avoid the efficiency loss, Uno Minda said, adding the new plant is expected to commence operations from Q4, 2026-27.

