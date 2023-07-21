Bhadohi, Jul 21 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Friday sentenced a man to five years imprisonment for molesting a six-year-old girl.

Additional sessions Judge Madhu Dogra convicted Satya Narayan Kanojia in the case, special public prosecutor Aswini Kumar Mishra said.

According to court officials, Kanojia molested the girl at a close friend's house in February.

An FIR regarding the matter was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO act at Bhadohi Police Station.

Police filed a charge sheet in the matter following investigations.

