Bijnor (UP), May 30 (PTI) Six people have been arrested for allegedly cheating a retired Navy officer of over Rs 2 crore in a fake share trading scheme, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar Jha said Bhupendra Singh, a resident of Lalpur village, was lured into investing Rs 2.08 crore between March and April through a WhatsApp group run by the accused.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dasher Friday Lottery Result of May 30 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The group falsely promised high returns and later demanded Rs 50 lakh more to release his so-called "profits", the officer said.

Police recovered Rs 3 lakh cash, laptops, mobile phones, and identity documents. So far, Rs 2 lakh has been returned and Rs 17 lakh frozen in bank accounts, he added.

Also Read | Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Who Was Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar? What Is the Significance of This Day? All You Need To Know.

Further investigation is ongoing in the case, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)