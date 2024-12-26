Lucknow/Bahraich (UP) Dec 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police arrested several wanted eight criminals in separate encounters in different districts of the state, officials said on Thursday.

Lucknow police arrested four robbers following an encounter in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

The accused were identified as Aman Singh, Veer Yadav, Karan Singh and a juvenile. During the encounter, Aman and Veer sustained gunshot wounds on their legs, they said.

Illegal weapons, looted cash, jewellery, and a stolen car was recovered from their possession, police said and added that there were two separate robbery incidents that took place on December 22.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Dates: When and Where Is Mahakumbh? When Is Shahi Snan? From Important Dates to Key Locations, Here's All You Need To Know.

Based on a tip-off around 2.30 am on Thursday a police team intercepted the accused's vehicle near Neeraj Chowk in Gomti Nagar, a statement issued here said.

The accused opened fire on the team when they were intercepted. In retaliatory firing, two of the robbers were injured in the legs and were taken to a hospital, the statement said.

It said that some of the accused tried to flee but were apprehended after the team cordoned off the area.

In a separate incident, Krishna Nagar police arrested Mohammad Shamim and Yogesh Yadav, who were involved in violent crimes previously, officials said.

On Wednesday night, Shamim opened fire on a police team and in retaliatory firing he sustained a gunshot wound, they said.

Meanwhile a wanted criminal was arrested following a police encounter in Bahraich district, officials said.

The accused were identified as Aslam, Abrar and Abdul Aziz. They stole jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from a store in Gajadharpur market on November 4, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said.

Police received a tip-off on Wednesday night that the trio was heading towards Wazirganj market. A team along with a Special Operations Group (SOG) laid a trap and attempted to stop their motorcycle, he said.

The officer said that when the team intercepted the motorcycle one of the accused opened fire and in retaliatory firing Aslam was shot in the leg.

Aslam and Abrar were apprehended but Aziz managed to flee from the spot, the officer added.

The injured was admitted to Bahraich Medical College for treatment. Efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)