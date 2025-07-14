Lucknow, Jul 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the academic and construction progress of three newly established state universities and directed officials to ensure quality, employment-oriented education with timely project execution.

At a high-level meeting in the state capital, the chief minister reviewed the progress of Maa Pateshwari State University (Balrampur), Maa Vindhyavasini State University (Mirzapur), and Guru Jambheshwar State University (Moradabad), an official statement said.

"These universities should not be seen merely as academic campuses but as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader vision—to provide quality, employment-oriented, and accessible higher education to the youth in every district," Adityanath said during the meeting.

He directed that construction of administrative buildings, academic blocks, and Vice Chancellors' residences must be completed in the first phase, ensuring adherence to timelines and quality. In the second phase, hostels and staff quarters should be expedited.

He instructed that at least 500 workers be deployed at each site to maintain momentum. The immediate appointment of full-time Registrars, Controllers of Examination, and Finance Officers was also ordered, with clear directions that these posts must not be held on additional charge.

Recruitment of clerical staff must begin without delay, while the creation of faculty posts should be completed within three days, followed by prompt advertisement and selection, he said.

Adityanath also directed the release of necessary non-salary funds and emphasised the creation of smart classrooms and theatre rooms.

The chief minister asked Vice Chancellors to begin postgraduate admissions from the current academic session and ensure the establishment of required laboratories to support the new courses.

According to the statement, Maa Pateshwari State University in Balrampur has a total approved project cost of Rs 163.52 crore, of which Rs 83.47 crore has been released. Work began on June 7, 2024, and is scheduled for completion by December 2025. Currently, 435 workers are engaged, exceeding the required workforce.

Construction of the academic block, administrative building, hostels, VC residence, staff quarters, security infrastructure, and external development is underway.

The Maa Vindhyavasini State University project in Mirzapur has a contract value of Rs 154.15 crore, with Rs 88.53 crore released so far. Construction commenced on August 12, 2024, and completion is targeted for February 2026.

The Guru Jambheshwar State University in Moradabad started on July 11, 2024, with a total project cost of Rs 169.58 crore, of which Rs 77.93 crore has been released. The project is scheduled for completion by February 2026. Ongoing works include the administrative block, two academic buildings, hostels, a residential complex, a police post, and other external development works.

Adityanath stressed that all timelines must be strictly followed and warned that any compromise in quality will not be tolerated. He directed technical quality checks through expert agencies and regular submission of progress reports.

He further said that courses at these universities should be designed in alignment with regional needs, local resources, and current employment trends to ensure students graduate with job-ready skills.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, Adityanath said the universities in Balrampur, Mirzapur, and Moradabad would emerge as centres of research, innovation, cultural awareness, moral values, and modern skill development in the coming years.

