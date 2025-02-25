Ghaziabad, Feb 25 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl nine years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Bharat Singh Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on convict Nitish Kumar.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 26 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The court on Monday held Kumar guilty in the rape case, according to Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Utkarsh Vats.

The incident took place on February 2, 2016, he said.

Also Read | What Is Fake Accounting Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai-Based Chartered Accountant Loses INR 1.64 Crore to Jodhpur Youth in Financial Scam.

The SPP said that Kumar entered the girl's house in absence of her parents, undressed her and then raped her.

When her father reached home from the market, she narrated her ordeal to him following which the accused was caught by her father and handed over to Loni police.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 376 (2i) (commits rape on a woman when she is under sixteen years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The SPP said that in case of non-payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo an additional month of rigorous imprisonment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)